Teacher arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old pupil in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 25-year-old teacher,  Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe for allegedly raping his 13-year-old pupil (name withheld).

The suspect, a class teacher at a nursery and primary school in Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state was arrested on Thursday, May 19.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

The PPRO said, the victim’s mother told the police that, the suspect lured her daughter to his house at Ayegbami area of Ago Iwoye after the school’s lesson at about 4:30 pm and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The blood soaked pants of the victim was brought to the station as evidence.

“Upon the report, the DPO, SP Noah Adekanye detailed his detectives to the scene, where the teacher was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he (suspect) initially denied having anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further,” the PPRO said.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

 

