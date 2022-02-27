News

Teacher arrested for raping 8 years-old girl

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command has paraded a 28year old Umar Mohammed of Diri, Yar Karau Village, Sakaba Local Government Area, for defiling an eight year old a minor.

 

Addressing journalists on Saturday at the Command Headquarters, the  State Commandant, Umar Musa Bala, said that the suspect is a teacher at the NYSC Nursery and Primary School Diri, where the victim is also a pupil.

 

The suspect confessed to have lured the minor from her house into his room at about 10:00 am on the pre-  tense of sending her on an errand, only to defile her after which she was returned home with N50 gift.

 

It was the girl’s younger brother, Abdulrahman, who narrated her where about to his mother, and the mother notified the men of the NSCDC at the  Sakaba Division, after a preliminary investigation, the case was referred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation, Umar confessed to the offence and a medical report from a state government hospital also confirmed penetration

 

