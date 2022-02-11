Teacher Chike character almost got me stereotyped – Enaibe

Edmond Emuesiri Enaibe is a veteran actor, director and producer. Popularly known as Teacher Chike, his role in the popular Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) drama series After the Storm, Enaibe in this interview with TONY OKUYEME talks about career, challenges, memorable experiences and how the Teacher Chike character almost got him stereotyped, and other issues

Your role as Teacher Chike in the defunct television drama series ‘After The Storm’ has continued to resonate about two decades after. Do you feel stereotyped sometimes about this?

Actually, Teacher Chike was one act that I performed and couldn’t get out of. For many roles and for many years, I got stocked, because many people didn’t see my acting skills outside the Teacher Chike role. For those who tried, they got the shock of their lives. For me as an actor, it became a challenge; I didn’t want to pick up any other comic role except one that will make me far different from Teacher Chike. But at the end of the day, Teacher Chike did not go out; Teacher Chike remained because I had made a long impression. What I regret not doing with Teacher Chike is that I didn’t exploit the Teacher Chike brand, and that would have established my act in the hearts of many people more than I have done today.

Tell us about one of your memorable experiences as Teacher Chike…

Actually, there are two experiences as Teacher Chike that I would like to share. The very first one was some time in 1999. I had been called to Abuja to come and receive an award for the role of Teacher Chike. And we got to Abuja, of course with a lot of other actors and actresses and musicians who were also to receive award that year. And low and behold, the organisers insisted that we should go round Abuja to make a kind of city tour. By this time, Abuja had not become the bubbling city it is today. By this time, Abuja was not even a weekend town; it was only a Monday to Thursday city. So we went round, and we got to Area One or Ten, I can’t remember now. It was in one of those markets, and they were announcing through the public address system about the award for people to come and see them. They also announced that they had actors and actresses there, and that they have Teacher Chike. At the mention of Teacher Chike the people shouted in excitement: ‘Where is he? We want to see him’. We were then in the vehicle that was taking us round. At a time, the organisers said that I must come out as people were shouting that they wanted to see me. So, I came out. And for the very first time in my life, I was going to be almost torn into shreds. People wanted to touch me; they were looking at me, and they were screaming: ‘Is that him? Could he be him?’ And I never knew I had that popular effect on people until that day. The second one was while we were still doing ‘After The Storm’. We were going for recording at NTA in Victoria Island, Lagos, and then we decided that just before that we should go and have some drinks across the road. Then, as we were standing by the gate into NTA, somebody was coming in from the Nigerian Security and Minting Company. The man stopped, then he came and grabbed me, carried me up, shouting: ‘Teacher Chike ni! Teacher Chike ni! Walai walai. Teacher Chike! Teacher Chike!’ He held me and carried me up again the second time, saying that he would never have believed it, that only yesterday in his television in Maduguri, he was looking at me, and that here he was looking at me live… That was the kind of effect that Teacher Chike had on people that time. And it affected me.

You have carved a niche for yourself as an actor, voice over artiste, writer, director, producer, and culture advocate. Are there other areas you feel you haven’t touched yet and want to focus on?

Ones work is never done in life because you meet many fresh challenges as you go along. But the good thing is that as you go along and the challenges come and you are able to surmount them, the fresh ones that come give you more vigor, more verve to also attack them. One of the things that I would like to touch is that of being a farmer.

Why

I have done other things to satisfy people. Each time I remember one of the things my father said when he retired from the Nigerian Army which was that he wanted to go into business, the business of where people eat, because the business of eating will never stop in life. When he said it then, I laughed, but as I also became old, I realised that he was actually right. I want to do fish farming.

Fish farming, why?

I am happy that my wife has delved into it. But I would want to see how we can push on. The reason I want to go into fish farming is simply because at the end of the day, every man must plan for retirement, must have a back bone. As artiste and self-employed people, you do not have any other thing to fall back on. There are times that our talents will stop standing for us, even though we pride ourselves that the profession we have found ourselves in does not have a retirement age. There are times that jobs would not come as frequent and you would need something to fall back on. For me, I want to fall back on fish farming.

Did you experience any form of bullying in school or growing up?

I never experienced any form of bullying in school. This is for two reasons. First, from a young age I could stand for myself no matter the opposition. As a boy that was born in the barracks – Mayan Barracks in Yaba, Lagos – we grew up as fighters, we grew up in our boy days during the civil war in the barracks, and we were fighting and standing our own grounds. So, I never experienced any bullying in school that I could not stand on my own. However, I remember an example of challenges, I won’t call it bullying, in my school days was one classmate of mine who felt because he was bigger than me and then wanted to ‘oppress’ me. And as was the custom those days, when two boys match up, they don’t match up in public, they go to a secluded place, we call it in the bush, and then you go and settle it. Whoever comes out triumphant becomes the leader of the pack or will be more respected. In this particular instance, I think I was in class two in secondary school in Benin. So, this boy and I decided to go to the bush to settle scores. We had the audience, and by the time we finished wrestling and we came out, the boy never crossed my path again. I was the one that was always defending him.

So, what happened after that?

As fate will have it, our fathers made us to reunite again in Port Harcourt, as we became very good friends after sec-ondary school. That is the only bully situation that I remember. But as a barrack boy, I stood my ground. We always stand our ground, and we always fight back no matter the person, no matter the class you are.

Tell us about your most memorable experiences on stage and screen…

As an actor, every play, every film, every soap opera comes with its challenge, and then you as the actor, you go home with a particular lesson that robs off in your act. For me, one of the early learning curves occurred when I was at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, in my year three, we were doing Femi Osofisan’s ‘Morountodun’. And then he cast me as one of the actors to play a role, a very small modest role. But in Ife in those days, there were the certificate students who would come; they were more experienced actors from the Arts Councils and television stations around the country. Osofisan cast me alongside a very well-known actor from Port Harcourt, Emmanuel Okote Ate. And then I was a young student, barely 20 years old. And then I was to compete with this experienced professional.

I was doing my thing, and then he also was doing his thing. But lo and behold, I didn’t know that I was favoured to play the role. The experience was not that of rivalry but of innocence; innocence in the fact that you are baking something and then somebody was fine-tuning it.

That experience live with me till date because I got to know that as an actor, whatever it is that you are cooking and it is appreciated you just need to polish it so that you become the better for it. As for the rivalry, envy or jealousy of the actor, it is usual. I played that role. Fortunately, as at that time I was still in Port Harcourt, the guy was also from Port Harcourt, so we became very good friends. He also became one of those that encouraged me.

That is one of my early experiences on stage. Another experience was in 1992, when we went to Italy with Ben Tomolu’s Muje Muje. I was playing the role of Baba Jor, very grotesque politician who was, of course, evident of all the evils of political power play. We were performing in English language, and the Italians, not all of them could understand English language. That performance made me understand the universality of arts; if you do your act very well, the story will come out irrespective of the language of communication.

How do you unwind?

I unwind with music. Music speaks to the soul; music speaks to the mind. Music also inspires. I unwind by listening to music; I unwind by watching television; I unwind by watching football. I unwind by just admiring my wife, because she represents a lot of things. Women have some soft powers, they multi task. And I just marvel, watch her do a lot of the chores in the home, a lot ways with the kids… I admire her.

