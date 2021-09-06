Teacher defiles 14 pupils, infects them with HIV

A middle aged Grade Two teacher, Usman Galadima alleged to have defiled 14 pupils of Central Primary School, Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

The New Telegraph gathered that the Niger State government has constituted a Committee to investigate the incident as he is said to have infected the children with the dreaded HIV, an allegation not yet verified.

Galadima who was earlier said to be at large, was later arrested by the Police in Borgu and transferred from Borgu Emirate where he allegedly confessed to the crime to State Police Headquarters in Minna. The state’s Child Rights Agency Director General, Mariam Kolo had last week confirmed the incident.

The Committee set up by the government is to be headed by the state Commissioner for Education Hajiya Hanatu Jibrin Salihu. Others are the Director, Child Right Protection Agency, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) among others in the state.

A top source told our correspondent that as soon as the state CID is done with interrogation, the accused would be brought before the Committee for further questioning. According to the source, “the Committee is travelling today (yesterday) to Borgu on a fourday facts finding mission on the matter.

The development is so pathetic.” After the incident, the girls were said to have been taken to the hospital where it was discovered that the teacher who molested them is HIV positive.

A source, whose relative is among the abused pupils revealed that the families of the victims are worried that the children may not get justice as it appears some elders in the community are trying to protect the accused.

Galadima, who has already been suspended from work by the state SUBEB for allegedly assaulting the 14 girls sexually, had confessed to the crime before a Committee constituted by the Councils’ Education Secretary.

One of the parents who did not want her name mentioned said Galadima was reported in July when two female pupils summoned the courage to report him to the head teacher for molesting them sexually.

She said, “The pupils were afraid to speak earlier after Galadima threatened to kill them if they dare mention it to anyone what he did to them.”

