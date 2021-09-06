Metro & Crime

Teacher defiles 14 pupils, infects them with HIV

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

A middle aged Grade Two teacher, Usman Galadima alleged to have defiled 14 pupils of Central Primary School, Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

 

The New Telegraph gathered that the Niger State government has constituted a Committee to investigate the incident as he is    said to have infected the children with the dreaded HIV, an allegation not yet verified.

 

Galadima who was earlier said to be at large, was later arrested by the Police in Borgu and transferred from Borgu Emirate where he allegedly confessed to  the crime to State Police Headquarters in Minna. The state’s Child Rights Agency Director General, Mariam Kolo had last week confirmed the incident.

 

The Committee set up by the government is to be headed by the state Commissioner for Education Hajiya Hanatu Jibrin Salihu. Others are the Director, Child Right Protection Agency, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) among others in the state.

 

A top source told our correspondent that as soon as the state CID is done with interrogation, the accused would be brought before the Committee for further questioning. According to the source, “the  Committee is travelling today (yesterday) to Borgu on a fourday facts finding mission on the matter.

 

The development is so pathetic.” After the incident, the girls were said to have been taken to the hospital where it was discovered that the teacher who molested them is HIV positive.

 

A source, whose relative is  among the abused pupils revealed that the families of the victims are worried that the children may not get justice as it appears some elders in the community are trying to protect the accused.

 

Galadima, who has already been suspended from work by the state SUBEB for allegedly assaulting the 14 girls sexually, had confessed to the crime before a Committee constituted by the Councils’ Education Secretary.

 

 

One of the parents who did not want her name mentioned said Galadima was reported in July when two female pupils summoned the courage to report him to the head teacher for molesting them sexually.

 

She said, “The pupils were afraid to speak earlier after Galadima threatened to kill them if they dare mention it to anyone what he did to them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspect: My fame forced me to leave P’Harcourt for Ibadan

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected gang leader, Gbenga Yinka alias Infinity (36), has said that he refused to carry out robbery operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State because of his popularity in the state. Infinity was arrested along with four suspected members of his gang – Prince Chinedu, John Chidiebere, Shawama Opkara and Anayo Victor. The suspects allegedly […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau monarch: I’ve lost thousands of my subjects to herdsmen’s attacks in 20 years

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Paramount Ruler of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Brra Nggwe Rigwe His Royal Highness Rev. Ronku Aka has disclosed that he lost over 600,000 of his people as result of incessant attacks in his domain by suspected Fulani herdsmen over the last 20 years. The traditional ruler stated this on Wednesday in […]
Metro & Crime

Five bandits, one soldier die during shootout in Katsina

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa u

Troops under Operation Sahel Sanity neutralised five bandits while one soldier lost his life during a shootout at Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.   The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State.   Onyeuko added […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica