Teacher fakes American money order, jailed 10 years

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday sentenced a teacher, Folarin Olayinka, to 10 years in prison for forging American money order worth $38,315. Olayinka, who was arraigned in 2010, was convicted on two out of seven charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict was charged before Justice John Tsoho, a current Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, on a seven-count charge bordering on intent to defraud, unlawful possession of foreign currency and forging of foreign money order.

However, the judgement, prepared by the Chief Judge, Justice Tsoho, was delivered by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, who pronounced a five-year prison sentence on the defendant for each of counts one and two. Aneke further said that the prison sentence, which commenced yesterday, shall also run concurrently.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Samuel Daji, the offence committed contravened Sections 6(1) and Punishable under Section 3th) of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provision Act Cap. C35 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

And Section 1(2) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act No. 20 of 1983 as amended by Act No. 62 of 1999. Daji said the convict, with an intent to defraud, attempted to export, without authority, 79 pieces of United States of America’s Global Currency Services Money Order, valued at $38,315 on January 29, 2008, at Idi-Iroko.

The convict also fraudulently forged a United States of America’s Global Currency Services Money Order No. 059612450 with the value of $485.

