Teacher, filmmaker held for defiling 16-year-old schoolgirl

Police in Osun State have apprehended a public school teacher, Mr. Gbenga Samson Ayenioye, and his friend, a filmmaker, Mr. Tunde AmokeOja, for allegedly defiling a teenage girl (name withheld).

 

It was learnt that Ayenioye, a Financial Accounting teacher at Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo, invited the girl, said to be one of his students, to a chalet at Latona area of Osogbo, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, and allegedly defiled the 16-year-old girl in one of the rooms at the relaxation centre.

 

The suspect also allegedly introduced the girl to his friend, AmokeOja, to assist in developing her film acting skills in order to be able to raise funds for her ‘WAEC’ fee. But AmokeOja allegedly asked the teenage girl to meet him at Delightful Gold Hotel on Onibueja Road, Osogbo, to feature in a film on February 18, 2020, where she was allegedly raped.

 

The suspects reportedly threatened their victim not to disclose her ordeal to anyone and advised her to take water with plenty salt after which the girl bled for 15 days. But the victim narrated her story to a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Value Female Network (VFN), during counselling.

 

The head of the gender unit of the NGO, Moriike Yaagboyaaju, confirmed that the victim informed the organisation that she was defiled by the suspects. Policemen from the Dugbe Police Division, who arrested the suspects, said the case had been transfer the matter to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Osogbo.

 

Ayenioye and AmokeOja were detained at the SCIID in Osogbo while the Family Unit of the SCIID has been making arrangements to arraign the suspects. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the suspects’ arres

