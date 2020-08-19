Teachers’ CBT not to Christianize Oyo, says consultant

Against allegations going on among some Muslim faithful that the ongoing recruitment exercise for would-be teachers for the Oyo State Teaching Service was skewed in favour of Christians, the Chief Strategic Officer of the Educational Advancement Centre (EAC), Ibadan, handling the Computer Based Test has said that the exercise was not a ploy to promote and Christianise the state but purely to select the best hands for teaching appointment. Making this disclosure during inspection of the ongoing teachers’ recruitment test by the Oyo State Government was Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose.

His response followed the dialogue between MURIC, the state TESCOM and the consulting firm over allegation of setting the questions to favour Christian candidates against Muslims. Bamgbose said: “I am happy that MURIC has been convinced that there is no agenda at all.

The main objective of this assessment is to get the best hands to teach students in the state. I remember an illustration given by Prof. Oloyede of JAMB one day that if you have a medical case and a qualified Christian surgeon comes and you are a Muslim patient, would it matter to you? What we are talking about is the future of the children. At this point, what is uppermost to TESCOM is getting the best hands. “The most important factor in education is the quality of teacher. For us as a consultant, excellence is our core value.

It is all about getting the best hands. There were some general knowledge questions that are religious, some Christian knowledge, some Islam. We eventually expunged the religious-based questions. That is to show that there is good intention. There is no plan to Christianise the state. “We are happy that Kwara State has indicated its resolve to understudy Oyo State in order to replicate it. If you build good school structure with excellent facilities without good teachers, it is a waste of resources. For the test, we ensured that there was physical distancing in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols; we provided adequate sanitation materials, and all candidates covered their faces and mouths.”

