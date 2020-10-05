Teachers’ Day: Buhari approves special salary scale, new retirement age for teachers

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

In commemoration of the World Teachers Day, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers, and increased their service years from 35 to 40.

Over the years, Nigerian teachers have continued to agitate amongst others, an increase in their retirement age, welfare and salaries.

Represented by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu at the 2020 World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja, Buhari said implementation of the new teachers salary scheme was to encourage the teachers in delivering better services

