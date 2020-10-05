Education

Teachers’ Day: Buhari approves special salary scale, new retirement age for teachers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

In commemoration of the World Teachers Day, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers, and increased their service years from 35 to 40.
Over the years, Nigerian teachers have continued to agitate amongst others, an increase in their retirement age, welfare and salaries.
Represented by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu at the 2020 World Teachers Day celebration in Abuja, Buhari said implementation of the new teachers salary scheme was to encourage the teachers in delivering better services
More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

We’ll unfold our next agenda if FG refuses to negotiate – ASUU President

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the weekend said it would unfold its next agenda if the Federal Government refused to negotiate with it over its demands. Speaking at the Town and Gown meeting it had with parents, student union leaders and alumni of universities in the country at the Africa Hall, University […]
Education

NYSC restates zero tolerance for fraudulent mobilisation process

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The National Youth Service Corps has restated its commitment to prosecute anyone or corps member that undermines the integrity of the scheme and mobilisation process.   The NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim read the riot act during the inauguration of NYSC Anti- Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), at the National Directorate Headquarters of the […]
Education

ASUU faults schools re-opening without adherence to safety protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, Sunday faulted moves by government to re-open all schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines. Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while speaking with journalists, noting that those leading the agitation for re-opening of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: