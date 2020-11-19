Teachers’ Day gift: FG inaugurates implementation committee

The Federal Government has inaugurated the ‘National Implementation Committee on the revitalisation and repositioning of the Teaching Profession in Nigeria,’ with the view to improve quality of teaching and learning in the country.

The committee, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Arc. Sonny Echono, is subdivided into 12 sub- committees, to ensure focus on specific areas of intervention.

This inauguration kick starts the processes to implement the new policies recently pronounced by President Muhammadu Buhari, aimed at attracting the best brains into the teaching profession, encourage teachers delivery, and produce quality students with capacity to boost national development.

Some of the policies includes; special teacher salary scale, harmonized retirement age and teaching service years, special teacher pension scheme, creation of career path policy, enhanced entry points for teachers in civil service and provision of certain allowances.

Inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Abuja, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave assurances of the needed support for a smooth implementation of the policies.

Like this: Like Loading...