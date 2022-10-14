Teachers Day: Group commends teachers, describes them as nation builders

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State chapter has honored the teachers to celebrate the annual World Teachers Day. Particularly, October 5 every year is earmarked by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to celebrate the teachers across the world tagged: “Teachers Day or World Teachers Day”. The essence is to appreciate the teachers across the world for their contributions towards the development of humanity.

In line with that, the Lagos State Area Unit of the Muslim students Society of Nigeria (MSSNLagos) used the occasion to appreciate Nigerian teachers who have been contributing immensely to students’ career building and the education sector in Nigeria. In a statement, the President of the association, Miftaudeen Thanni, commended the teachers on their work for humanity as he described them as Nation’s Builders. “We join the rest of the world to appreciate teachers today particularly Nigerian teachers for being crucial to the growth of students and the society,” he said.

As the theme of 2022 World Teachers Day “The Change of Education Begins with Teacher” implies, Thanni implored the teachers to consider themselves builders of future generations who have key roles to play in developing Nigerian society through the knowledge being imparted in the schools. The students leader however believed that the reward of teachers should not only be in heaven but also from this world as he urged government to encourage and care more for the teaching profession. Thanni commended Lagos state government on its policy of rewarding outstanding teachers in the state.

He advised other governments to emulate Lagos state on such steps toward motivating the teachers. It would be recalled that recently the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rewarded 13 teachers and school administrators selected across the six education districts with brand new cars and other prizes at the state’s Annual Teachers’ Merit Award.

