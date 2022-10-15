News

Teachers’ Day: Oshodi NUT commends PTM over celebration

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Oshodi-Isolo branch, has commended the Progressive Teachers Movement (PTM), a socio-professional group within the NUT, which is focused on promoting the social and professional welfare of its members for spicing this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration with special events. During the celebration by the branch, which was held at Methodist Primary School, Oshodi, the group organised awards for some worthy citizens including the teachers and politicians.

One of the awardees, the member, Federal House of Representatives representing Oshodi-Isolo II, Engr. Ganiyu Johnson, was honoured as the Best-Performing Federal Representative. Johnson, who was represented by his Personal Assistant, Hon. Ismail Aregbe, at the event, promised to continue to assist the District in the area of educational advancement through the provision of amenities as well as proper representation in the lower chamber of the National Assembly. Commending the group, the Branch Chairman of NUT, Princess Abosede Adegbesan, said it has brought great honour and pride to the Union, especially in District VI among others across Lagos State.

She noted that the introduction of some special activities and events was a rare occasion in the celebration of Teachers’ Day in the District. According to her, this year’s edition of the annual Teachers’ Day celebration was adjudged by all as the best celebration in the history of the Oshodi-Isolo branch of NUT. World Teachers’ Day is organised all over the world to celebrate teachers for their wonderful job of imparting knowledge to society’s future leaders.

 

