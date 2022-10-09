Teachers’ Day: We’re committed to teacher’s well being – Grace schools

The Executive Director, mourn Ogbulafor Grace Schools, Gbagada, Lagos State, Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun, has said that the school is committed to providing ad-equate resources to equip and empower its teachers in order to enhance academic growth of the students.

Mrs. Edun who, made this known on the occasion of the Teachers’ Day celebra-tion, said, it remains strongly committed to promoting the well-being and the capacity development of the teachers through various professional development programmes.

Furthermore, she said that beyond the annual celebra-tion of teachers, Grace School has developed a pro-active and dynamic action plan to promote the well-being of the teachers.

Mrs. Edun later distributed foodstuffs and other materi-als to appreciate the dedica-tion and commitment of the teachers to the job.

The Parent Teacher Associa-tion (PTA) of Grace Children School also provided a com-prehensive free medical check- up for the teachers in order to determine their state of health and obtain medical advice.

The Chairman of the As-sociation, Barrister Omoruyi EdoigiawZXserei said the PTA of the school decided to focus on the well-being of the teacher as a healthy teacher is a productive teacher.

He added that one of the best gifts for the teachers is to sup-port them through a medical programme.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has com-mended Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, for making the 2022 edition of the World Teachers Day a memorable day to cherish by members of the union.

ASUSS conveyed this com-mendation in a letter dated October 7 and signed by its chairman, Akeem Lasisi.

The union expressed its delight in the roles played by the Governor Abiodun-led ad-ministration in the build-up to the Teachers Day held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...