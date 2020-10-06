Teachers give N5m to retirees, seek computer studies in curriculum

Secondary school teachers in Ekiti State, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) have distributed N5 million as reward to their retired members as part of moves to recognise and celebrate their contributions to scholarship and education development in their 35 working years as teachers.

The teachers also demanded full digitalisation of the school system by making Computer Studies/ Education a compulsory subject in the school curriculum for primary and secondary schools/ cadres.

They, however, regretted that about 1.277 billion learners as at September, this year, were affected globally due to the closure of schools in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, describing this as dangerous to the future of the present generation.

Chairman of the state branch of ASUSS, Sola Adigun, who disclosed this during a reception organised to honour 71 members of the union that retired from the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission in 2020, however, said that the gifts were signs that the union valued the contributions the retirees made to the development of education in the state in particular, and the country in general. He said: “Through our welfare scheme, 71 retirees will be going home with various gift items worth N3 million, while 28 of them who qualified to receive welfare retirement cash gift will receive the credit alert worth N2 million.

“No fewer than 12 retirees, who are subscribers to our new retirement saving: Mayederun Retirement Saving, have received credit alerts for their contributions with interest. We will be consistent in our vision to better the lots of our members so that everyone will be proud of this union.”

The union, however, applauded Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration for the ongoing construction of four new secondary schools in the state, saying: “This will no doubt relief the burden imposed by overcrowded classrooms, especially in schools in the state capital.”

