Teachers protest unpaid minimum wage in Delta

Primary school teachers in Delta State yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba to protest nonimplementation of the N30,000 minimum wage salary. The teachers, under the aegis of the Basic Education Staff Association of Nigeria (BESAN), said in the past 15 months, the state government only made political statements but failed to implement the new minimum wage. The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions such as: “We need our minimum wage,” “Promote Graduate Teachers to Level 17,” “Is it a crime to be primary school teachers,” “End discrimination against primary school teachers.”

The state BESAN President, Godday Iluarima, bemaoned the discrimination against primary school teachers in Delta State. He said: “We are here to protest what they have been denying us of our rights. These include the nonpayment of our salaries according to the N30,000 minimum wage for the past 15 months.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa called the leadership some months ago and mandated them to pay according to the minimum wage but the money did not reflect on our pay slip. “We hope that the protest would touch the heart of the governor to implement the minimum wage and remove promotion ceilings.”

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who feigned ignorance of the protest, said the issues affecting primary school teachers were under the purview of the local government. But Iluarima lamented the refusal of the state government to promote primary school teachers beyond level 14. He said beside the 15 months arrears, the shortage of teachers and the poor conditions of the classrooms had shown the decadence in the education sector in the state. The BESAN president called on the state government to alleviate the suffering of the teachers by stepping into the issue before it assumed a dangerous twist.

