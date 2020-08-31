Education

Teachers’ recruitment: 10% scored above 50 in CBT test, TESCOM Chair reveals

The Chairman, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Pastor Akinade Alamu, Monday disclosed that only 10 percent of applicants, who sat for the Computer Based Test (CBT) meant to recruit new teachers in the state, scored above 50 percent.
Alamu said this while speaking on an Ibadan-based FM radio station. He lamented that the commission was confused about how to carry out the recruitment exercise due to the poor performance of the applicants.
He added that some stakeholders have advised the commission to recruit applicants and grade them based on the subject they would teach, but nevertheless assured that only the best hands would be recruited out of the applicants.
Alamu noted that the Commission was doing everything humanly possible to ensure that the teachers resume on or before the academic session, which will commence in September.
Ninety one thousand applicants had indicated interest for the jobs out of which 7,000 would be employed as teachers, while 2,000 will be employed for non-teaching worker force. The CBT exams which were conducted for all the applicants at the Distance Learning Centre venue of the University of Ibadan took about two weeks in batches.
There was, however, apprehension among the candidates that sat for the test, as well as, their relatives, as the TESCOM refused to release the cut-off mark which it will use to determine those who could be qualified for oral interview as a prelude to ascertaining who could be qualified for eventual appointment.

