Teachers’ recruitment: Candidates kick against cancellation of exercise

Candidates shortlisted for employment into the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) yesterday alleged that the state government has cancelled the exercise. The state had in 2019 commenced the recruitment of 1,500 teachers and qualified applicants were later shortlisted for interview. But the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought about the closure of schools for almost six months, stalled the recruitment exercise.

The applicants yesterday protested to the Governor’s Office, carrying placards with varying inscriptions, begging Governor Dapo Abiodun, to release their appointment letters. The protest came less than 24hoursafterthestategovernment announced a fresh process of recruitment, people who would serve as interns for a period of two years. The candidates expressed fear that the government had subtly cancelled their recruitment exercise and opted for a new approach. According to them, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, had once informed them that the release of their appointment letter might not be possible anytime soon, blaming that on paucity of funds.

Like this: Like Loading...