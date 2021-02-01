Education

Teachers strike grounds resumption of  primary schools in Edo

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Government Primary School Teachers in Edo State on Monday made good their threat by boycotting the scheduled  resumption date ordered by the state government.
The primary school teachers had on January 18, 2021 declared a state-wide indefinite strike to protest against the non-fulfilment of its 10-point demands by the state government.
In reaction, the state government, in a statement signed by Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government, last Thursday  threatened forfeiture of salaries and activation of “No Work, No Pay” policy on any defaulting teachers that failed to resume.
As a followed up to the state government directive, the state leadership of NUT,  in a press statement on Sunday advised parents to keep their children and wards out of public primary school, insisting that members of the union are on strike.
A visit to some public primary schools in Benin City showed that they were devoid of the normal academic activities as teachers  conspicuously stayed away from them.
Meanwhile, it was learnt that some staff of local government education authority and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) were deployed by the government to teach in schools where there were a few pupils present.

