Teachers task NASS on 65 years retirement age Bill

The Nigeria Teachers Union (NUT), has urged the National Assembly to expedite action on passage of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021. Dr Mike Ike-Ene, the Secretary- General of NUT, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Abuja.

 

He said the passage of the bill and its eventual signing into law by the President would go a long way in giving teachers the hope that their profession was being given the needed attention.

 

Ike-Ene said the hope of passage of the bill in June 30, having been mentioned on the Order Paper, was dashed because of the controversy that followed the debate on the Petroleum Industry Bill, now an Act.

 

“We are expecting that as the National Assembly has resumed, the bill will be one of the first few bills to be passed.

 

“We expected the bill to be passed on June 30 concurrently by the two houses having been mentioned on the Order Paper but the debate of the Petroleum Industry Act and debate of the Electoral Reform Bill took the day.’’

 

The Secretary-General commended the National Assembly for its commitment to ensuring conclusion of work on the bill. He expressed optimism that when passed, President Buhari would not hesitate in signing it into law.

 

He thanked the President for the effort to reposition the teaching profession, saying the union had been in the forefront in the struggle for elongation of tenure for teachers among other things.

 

According to him, we have actually been fighting for some of the things the President promised to do for teachers for instance the elongation of years. “We have been agitating for 65 years retirement age or 40 years by service and one of the reasons for the agitation is that we discovered that about 26 states did not recruit a single teacher for over 20 years.

 

“Yet teachers were retiring in their dozens, in hundreds and more deaths were being recorded as a result of the growing insecurity particularly in schools. “Some died naturally, others were resigning, yet teachers were not being employed.”

 

He further said, “We have also been agitating for Teachers Special Salary Structure (TSS) but hazard allowance was granted instead. “The hazard allowance accumulated to 27.5 per cent of the basic of teachers’ salaries which were not what we were agitating for.

 

“We thank God that the Buhari’s administration has promised to implement the TSS and since that pronouncement, NUT, government and other stakeholders have been working to ensure implementation.’’

