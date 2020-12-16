Teachers threaten strike over safety of schools

…demands 24-hour surveillance around schools

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has threatened to embark on a strike, unless the federal and state governments find a lasting solution to the worsening security situation, manifesting in the series of abductions of teachers and students in different schools across the country.

Secretary General of NUT, Dr. Mike Ene, who gave the warning, yesterday, expressed concerns that besides the six months lockdown of schools occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent bandit attacks on schools would further affect the 2019/2020 academic calendar to a large extent.

The NUT called for a 24-hour surveillance of all schools and challenged government at all levels to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security to all educational institutions and the nation at large.

It also called for the immediate implementation of the life insurance and hazard allowance policies which President Muhammadu Buhari promised the teachers in October during the World Teachers’ Day celebration. Ene recalled the attack and abduction of Mr. Alu Ola Paul, a head teacher with Olagua Primary School, Ohordua in Edo State on December 1, 2020, saying he was released six days later.

“In the same view, on the 8th December, 2020, Mrs. Gladys Niemogha Belleh and Mrs. Blessing Emunefe, both of whom are teachers of Ohorhe Secondary School, Effurun in Delta State, were kidnapped in their school premises by bandits and are yet to be released, thereby throwing both families, students, and the school community into emotional and overall destabilization.

“Similarly, on Friday 11th December, 2020 Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, was invaded by bandits with reports that 333 students are yet to be accounted for as at today. This dastardly act has sent shivers through the spine of other members of the entire school community of Katsina State.

“These incidences are sad reminders of previous ugly events in Chibok and Dapchi, where Boko Haram terrorists had attacked and abducted students, creating monumental disruption of school activities and impeding our nation’s educational growth and advancement while subjecting family members and relatives to unimaginable trauma.

“In the light of these recent developments, the NUT may be compelled to down tools pending when it is safe for our members to teach and guide our pupils and students without fear of abduction by these faceless enemies of educational prosperity of the Nigerian nation.

“As a union, the NUT will not fold her hands and watch enemies of educational development to threaten the nation’s educational system to suffocation.

As such, we wish to remind our government at all levels, of their primary responsibility as enshrined in the constitution which is the security of lives and property of the entire Nigerian citizens,” he said.

The NUT observed that it was becoming apparent that government cannot provide security and safety of the teachers, students and the educational community across Nigeria.

According to the union, this unfortunate situation must be addressed without further delay.

Like this: Like Loading...