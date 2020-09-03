News

Teachers to Uzodinma: We won’t go back to classes until we’re paid

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Umbrella body of teachers in Imo State, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said its members in primary and secondary schools in the state would not resume classes until seven months’ arrears of their salaries were paid even if government reopened schools in the state. The declaration was made by the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Imo state Wing, Philip Nwanshi during an interaction with journalists in Owerri. He said the reason was because the state government was yet to fulfill promises and agreements made to teachers in the state in respect of their unpaid salaries.

Nwanshi said Governor Hope Uzodinma, who some months ago promised to clear arrears of salaries being owed teachers had not redeemed his promise, lamenting that up till the first week of September, salaries of about 2, 000 teachers had not been paid since March, making it seven months of unpaid salaries He said: “In Ngor Okpala LGA, no primary school teacher has received his salaries up to date since March this year. In Owerri West and other LGAs also, various numbers of teachers are yet to receive their salaries. “There is no way you can tell me that what is holding their salaries is BVN and the banks. We cannot believe that.

You cannot tell me that the papers of all the teachers i Ngor Okpala are defective. “What we’re saying is that if all our teachers do not get their salaries up to date and if the union does not get its check-off dues, there is no possibility of schools reopening in Imo State. “The union has not been running since March and government is deducting the check-off-dues and still not remitting same to the union. And if we don’t react, our members will think we have sold out on them. They’ll think we’ve compromised. “We have romanced with the government by doing whatever they asked us to do.

They brought forms and asked us to help them fill and we employed workers to make sure those forms were filled by those the government feels have problems. Yet nothing has been done about the arrears of salaries. “But I want to encourage those teachers that nobody can sack them. They should continue to exercise patience.”

