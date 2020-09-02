Teachers won’t go back to classes until they are paid – NUT

The teachers’ union in Imo State has said that primary and secondary school teachers in the state will not resume classes even if government reopens schools in the state.

The declaration was made by the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Imo State Wing, Philip Nwanshi during an interaction with journalists in Owerri, the state capital.

He said the reason was because the state government was yet to fulfill promises and agreements made to teachers regarding their salaries.

According to Nwanshi, during a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma months ago, he promised to clear arrears of salaries owed to teachers, lamenting that up till the first week of September, salaries of about 2000 teachers have not been paid since March (seven months).

“In Ngor Okpala LGA, no primary school teacher has received his salaries up to date since March this year. In Owerri West and other LGAs also, various numbers of teachers are yet to receive their salaries.

“There is no way you can tell me that what is holding their salaries is BVN and the banks. We cannot believe that. You cannot tell me that the papers of all the teachers in Ngor Okpala are defective,” the NUT boss said.

He stressed that there was no way teachers in the state would resume classes hungry, without being paid, even if the government reopens schools across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...