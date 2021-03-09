Metro & Crime

Teaching: 1,500 candidates beg Abiodun to release employment letters

About 1,500 candidates shortlisted for teaching jobs by the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) yesterday appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to release their letters of employment. The applicants, who stormed the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, lamented the delay in the release of their employment letters one year after they were shortlisted for the employment.

 

The candidates carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Save our soul, Omoluabi governor,” “Please, Mr. Governor, we need our letters,” “You are delaying us with our appointment letters,” among others. The protesters said they heaved a sigh of relief over their state of unemployment, when they were shortlisted, but they noted the delay in the release of their letters had compounded their woes.

 

Speaking on their behalf, one of the protesters, Oluwatosin Fatunbi, said the 1,500 candidates were shortlisted out of the 29,000 applicants. Fatunbi said they had all undergone the necessary stages of the recruitment and were expecting letters of employment when the exercise was suspended over COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

He said: “We, the SUBEB shortlisted applicants that made it to the final stage and it was boldly said by the governor himself that we should expect our letters soon; that the process was put on hold because of Covid-19 and that because they were still negotiating the minimum wage. He said that immediately after negotiation of the minimum wage, we would get our appointment letters.

 

“And here we are today in March 2021, more than a year after we had the oral interview, we are still not yet employed and it has been all over that the governor has employed 1,500 teachers, which he has not completed.

“This is just an avenue for us to call the attention of the governor; we know he is a listening governor. We know he is the father of the masses; he

 

 

