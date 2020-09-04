Teaching: My experience through life

A few days ago, I was listening to a group of secondary students discussing about their teachers and this reminded me also of my secondary school days. Like during our own secondary school days, these students have nicknames for their teachers.

I remember a class teacher who only was teaching us just one or two subjects. He was found of canning us as if we were slaves and not students. He was also found of saying to us whenever he asked a question and we were not able to answer him. He would always tell us: “You will all fail”.

This led us, his students, to revolt against him. We ganged up against him to reject his curse. One day as he was issuing the same curse, all the students shouted: “We will all pass”. Of course, he was not expecting such a shocking response from us.

This same teacher was our games master, who always went to the football field with cane in his hand. For two years of his games mastership, we did not win any laurel in the school. Our school relay race team was nothing to write home about. But during the final year, every sporting activity changed as the school’s authority changed this teacher.

He was replaced by another teacher who interviewed students to know why many of us refused to play or run for the school. I was then the senior perfect. I told the new games master that I would not imagine being canned on football field or other sports field after not been canned during my study in the classroom. The new games master promised not to cane anybody on football field or during any other games. That, he kept. And the school won several invitational relay races and football championship for Secondary Modern School in Abeokuta, Ogun State. There was this class teacher who taught me self-discipline and determination.

It was in my Secondary Modern Two. As he was distributing our report cards to us during the second term, Mr. Olaiya told me in an open class: “Sunday you would have been leading others in this class, but, you are weak in mathematics.” That made me to discipline myself and made determination to win the annual mathematics prize which I did. I still very much cherished it till today.

At the University of Lagos, there was this lecturer in Yoruba, who would always address his new students as “Sirs”. He was late Professor Olabimtan. The first time he said “Sir” to me put me off my balance. So any time we happened to meet before he said any word, I would prostrate and say “Ekaro Sir or Ekasan Sir”. This embarrassed him as he rarely saw students in university prostrating openly in the university environment. He was shocked to know that I was in the Nigerian Army and that the Army sponsored me to university.

When my Professor in the Department of Mass Communication, Professor Scotton brought the issue of my surname AJAI and that of Professor Ade Ajayi to Professor Olabimtan, he told the university authority that the two spellings were correct.

As my own spelling is pronounced AJAI not AJAYI, because people rarely pronounce the name with wide mouth. I see myself as a successful class teacher. Even though, I was a grade three teacher then. My Supervisor, Chief Coker and my headmaster, Mr. Sogaolu promoted me to teach the same class I taught in Primary 5 in Primary 6. Thank God, my school EDC Primary School/Aregba /Oke Ero was second in 1965 Primary School Leaving Examination in the whole of Abeokuta District while St. Benedict Private School at Ibara, Abeokuta came first. Being a Professor does not make anyone a good teacher. In one of the University Teaching Hospitals in Lagos, I have seen a Professor and heard him scolding and abusing medical students in an open hospital’s wards in front of patients in the wards.

That attitude is unethical in teaching profession and I think it should also be in medical practice. During those days when practical teaching was practical teaching, our teachers would never point our teaching mistakes to us in an open classroom with our students present, but, during a special tutorial class where all students learned from the mistakes of one and others. These Professors always feel too big or more intellectual or more knowledgeable than those in the Faulty of Education. But they should know that teaching has its own practical methods.

Dr. Ajai, a public affairs commentator, writes from Lagos.

