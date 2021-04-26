Sports

Team B rules Topshot Universal Tennis Rating event

It was a complete domination from Team B of the just concluded Topshot Universal Tennis Rating event as the team won both the male and female events of the championship.
Micheal Osewa, Micheal  Ayoola,   Fortune Joseph and Joseph Jimoh won the boy’s event while their counterpart in the girls event, Toyin Asogba, Oiza Yakubu, Destiny Okhinanye and Sumi Okagbare also emerged champion.
Team C Captained by Wilson Igbinovia finished second as Team A finished in the third position for the boys.
The girls second position also went to Team as Team maintained their third position.
Speaking during the closing ceremony, the organiser of the competition, Jumoke Yakubu, said she was happy with the outcome of the series as she looks forward to the future.
“This is a rating event and I am happy with the outcome of the competition,” she said.
“We have seen the players and presently, we will be looking forward to how we can help them to improve.
“I want to appreciate all the sponsors and hope they will continue to be there for us in the future.”
One of the sponsors, Lanre Ola, urged the players to be focused and strike a balance between education and their tennis career.

Reporter

