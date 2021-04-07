Team Delta leads in swimming

…as pregnant Lagos athlete clinches Taekwondo gold

After three days of hostilities, Team Delta currently leads the medal table in the swimming event with seven gold medals.

Despite having same 13 medals with Bayelsa State, Delta still leads with seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals while Bayelsa has five gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

Host Edo State are currently third after winning two gold, four silver and four bronze medals with Kano State winning three silver medals.

Other states who already won medals in swimming are Cross Rivers and Gombe State with two and one bronze medal respectively.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman from Lagos State has won a gold medal for the state in Taekwondo.

Team Lagos yesterday claimed its first gold in the mixed poomsae of taekwondo as Aminat Idrees became the cynosure of all eyes after showing her class in the event.

