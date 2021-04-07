Sports

Team Delta leads in swimming

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as pregnant Lagos athlete clinches Taekwondo gold

 

After three days of hostilities, Team Delta currently leads the medal table in the swimming event with seven gold medals.

Despite having same 13 medals with Bayelsa State, Delta still leads with seven gold, three silver and three bronze medals while Bayelsa has five gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

 

Host Edo State are currently third after winning two gold, four silver and four bronze medals with Kano State winning three silver medals.

 

Other states who already won medals in swimming are Cross Rivers and Gombe State with two and one bronze medal respectively.

 

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman from Lagos State has won a gold medal for the state in Taekwondo.

 

Team Lagos yesterday claimed its first gold in the mixed poomsae of taekwondo as Aminat Idrees became the cynosure of all eyes after showing her class in the event.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Okpara drums up support for Amoo, says U-17 job is tough

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, has said that the Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo can still turn things around at the ongoing U-17 Nations Cup qualifiers in Lome Togo.   In a chat with journalists, Okpara said that the U-17 is a very difficult stage of football and Amoo needs some time as he […]
Sports

Bayelsa Queens fined, banished to Owerri

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Edo Queens’ coach sanctioned   The Nigeria Women Football League has fined Nigeria Women Premier League leaders, Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, a whopping N2.5million and also banished the team to the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Imo State for their next home game scheduled for March 3, 2021.   The Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho fires fresh dig at Guardiola, Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has aimed a dig at managers who have complained about fixture congestion like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. According to him, nobody cried for Spurs during a brutal early-season stretch of games. Klopp has been most critical about the spacing of matches, with a number of his Liverpool players […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica