Team Nigeria 4x400m Olympics qualification excites Onyali

Team Nigeria’s 4×400m Female relay team qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been discribed as mission accomplished by former African, Commonwealth and Nigerian 100 & 200m champion Mary Onyali. According to the SA Sports to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mary Onyali who is also an Olympic medalist, “Team Nigeria’s qualification in the relay in female 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m berth in the Olympics is mission accomplished. These championships have taken team Nigeria upwards in world ranking. Before now, Team Nigeria was in 16th position in the 4 x 100m but the time ran at Yaba Tech during the trials moved Team Nigeria up to 14th, in the 4 x400m team Nigeria was 17th but with what was ran yesterday, moved us up to 13th in the world. Congratulations Team Nigeria, we look forward to a superb performance in Tokyo”, Onyali affirmed.
