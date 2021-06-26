Sports

Team Nigeria 4x400m Olympics qualification excites Onyali

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent Comment(0)

Team Nigeria’s 4×400m Female relay team qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been discribed as mission accomplished by former African, Commonwealth and Nigerian 100 & 200m champion Mary Onyali. According to the SA Sports to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mary Onyali who is also an Olympic medalist, “Team Nigeria’s qualification in the relay in female 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m berth in the Olympics is mission accomplished. These championships have taken team Nigeria upwards in world ranking. Before now, Team Nigeria was in 16th position in the 4 x 100m but the time ran at Yaba Tech during the trials moved Team Nigeria up to 14th, in the 4 x400m team Nigeria was 17th but with what was ran yesterday, moved us up to 13th in the world. Congratulations Team Nigeria, we look forward to a superb performance in Tokyo”, Onyali affirmed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kwara United sign Brazilian player

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Monday unveiled Lucas Alves, a Brazilian winger, as one of their players for the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season. The unveiling ceremony was held at the club’s office inside the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin, NAN reports. Alves who last played for Seahorses […]
Sports

Bruno Fernandes voted Man United’s Player of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes has been crowned as the winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2019/20, following a brilliant start to his Manchester United career. Thousands of fans voted in our Official App to determine the victor, and they decided in favour of the Portuguese playmaker, who just edged out Anthony Martial, […]
Sports

EPL: Foxes boost Champions League hopes with Sheffield win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Ayoze Perez’s smart effort helped fourth-placed Leicester see off Sheffield United to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Debutant Luke Thomas found Perez just inside the area and he fired past Dean Henderson into the bottom corner to open the scoring, reports the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica