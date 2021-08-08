Sports

Team Nigeria arrives from Tokyo Olympics

The Nigeria contingent to the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after a commendable performance at the Olympics.

In an ecstatic mood and brimming with joy of silver and bronze medals’ feat, the duo of Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume were all happy to have achieved a podium finish at Tokyo.

 

In a brief interview shortly after their arrival at the Abuja Airport, the two medalists give thanks to God for given them strengths and inspiring them to their respective victories.

“I want to thank Almighty God for this feat, and also want to say a special thank you to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, for his unconditional support and care before, during and after my participation at the games,” Brume, who won a bronze medal in the women’s long jump.

 

“The medal is dedicated to all Nigerians that believe and supported me, the Minister inclusive and I’m proud I was able to repay their trust with a podium finish.”

Blessing Oborududu commended the Minister’s efforts throughout their stay in Japan for the Olympics.

The Bayelsa-based athlete won a silver medal in wrestling, first by a Nigerian since the country has been participating at the Olympics. Team Nigeria was led by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, on arrival.

