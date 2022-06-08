Team Nigeria arrives in Mauritius ahead African tourney

Nigerian athletes invited by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria ahead of the 22nd Africa Athletics Championships have arrived Mauritius, venue of the competition. According to the Technical Director of AFN, Samuel Onikeku, revealed to New Telegraph that the home-based athletes and other officials departed Nigeria on Monday evening with the invited foreign- based joining them in Mauritius.

While promising that the athletes invited are going to make the country proud, Onikeku revealed that the main target will be how to see the country qualify for some of the relays Nigeria is yet to qualified for while also improving on the team’s ranking on others they already qualified for. “The team left Nigeria on Monday night and currently in Mauritius with the foreign-based joining them from their various base. In fact, some of them got there before those traveling from home,” he said.

