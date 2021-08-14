Sports

Team Nigeria in right direction – Dare

Posted on Author Sunday Dare

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are now over, which means we can begin to objectively assess what was accomplished as well as what we must do to improve performance for future contests. Nigeria succeeded with two (2) medals – a silver in wrestling won by Blessing Oborodudu and a bronze in long jump won by Ese Brume. Their performances were inspiring for they affirmed we can and should compete at the highest levels across the full range of sports events. Yes, we had wished and worked for more medals. But we must also put things in perspective.

The medal outcome at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as Nigeria’s best result in the last 13 years. Moreover, the athletes of Team Nigeria did their nation proud. Many of them reached the finals of their respective sports and were in contention for medals until the final moment. Anyone who saw their efforts would have utmost respect for them. I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for Sports. Team Nigeria placed 74th position on the final Olympic medal table among 205 participating countries, despite our small contingent to the games. We were 8th among 52 African countries that participated.

Team Nigeria excelled in many areas that engender hope for greater success in the future. Nigeria had five Olympic finalists in 100 meters Hurdles Women, Short Put, Long jump, Wrestling and 100 meters men. Team Nigeria broke the 13-year-old jinx of no medal in Long jump and 25 years of no finalist in the men’s 100 meters and secured a medal in wrestling for the very first time. Overall, our performance was good and is headed in the right direction. While the general trends and overall performance was positive, I must mention two unfortunate incidents that occurred. First is the mishap resulting in 10 Team Nigeria athletes being ruled ineligible to compete for missing their mandatory Out of Competition Test, OTC. When notice of this ruling got to me, I immediately mobilized my team and the AFN leadership to see how the situation could be salvaged but timing became the critical issue.

The adverse decision was painful to accept. I have ordered a full investigation that will not only uncover what happened, but will also, recommend a process where such lapses can never occur in the future. Also, Blessing Okagbare remains one of our best athletes. We emphatize with her. Nigeria will monitor closely developments around her temporary suspension and appeal.

The second issue had to do with the apparel provided for the team. The Ministry’s responsibility and that of the 38 National Sporting Federations, NSFs of kitting are well spelt out. The production of general wears for Team Nigeria is always the responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development. Procurement for the Competition Wear is the responsibility of the respective federations because of the fact that each sport requires specialized outfits.

Boxing, Wrestling, Atheletics and each of the federations need different gears. The Ministry provides budgetary support to the federations. The quantity of competition wears given to each athlete is the decision of the particular federation. No complaints came to my notice until the Tik Tok Video posted by one of the athletes went viral. We immediately stepped in to manage the situation.

The federation involved has been directed to provide a detailed explanation about the kit. The issue relating to the competition wears vis-a-vis the alleged arrangement with Puma is most unfortunate. I have demanded a proper investigation into this matter. Such an inquiry will unearth the truth about how some people tried to sabotage Nigeria’s participation and undermine the country and our Olympic athletes. On assumption of office two years ago, I began a gradual reformation of the National Sports Federations. For years, a few of these federations were very badly run. These reforms will take time. There is much to hope for the future. In Tokyo, most of our athletes were young and debutants.

They gave their all. If only we can support them in a sustained manner, they will give us future Olympic medals and raise high the flag of Nigeria at all venues of international sports competition. We have started building a new generation of Young Nigerian athletes who will benefit immensely from the Nigerian Sports Industry Policy which will be placed before the Federal Executive Council for approval shortly.

This policy will unleash the economic potential of our sports sector following President Buhari’s reclassification of sports as a business, away from recreation. This will be the foundation for sustained sector growth and maximization of our human resources. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics experience will move and challenge me to push our sports to a higher level and seek a better condition for all our athletes.

*An abridged press release by Dare, the Minister of Sports

