Team Nigeria made the nation proud –Dare

…Minister reflects on Tokyo 2020, says better days ahead

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has stated reasons why Nigerians should be proud of the team that represented the country at the just concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Dare, in a comprehensive release issued and signed by him on Monday, stated that an objective analysis of the games will always show the great efforts of the country’s athletes at Tokyo 2020.

Dare said: “Many of them reached the finals of their respective sports and, competing with all they had, were in contention for medals until the final moment.

Anyone who saw their efforts would have nothing but the utmost respect for them “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his unrelenting support for Sports and Youth development and indeed for the opportunity to serve and lead our participation at these games. Team Nigeria placed 74th position on the final Olympics medal table among 205 participating countries, despite our small contingent to the games.

We were 8th among 52 African countries that participated. “We had five Olympic finalists in 100 meters Hurdles Women, Short Put, Long jump, Wrestling and 100 meters men.

Team Nigeria broke the 13-year old jinx of no medal in Long jump and 25 years of no finalist in the men’s 100 meters, and secured a medal in wrestling for the very first time. Overall, our performance was good and more importantly it is headed in the right direction.”

The minister however acknowledged the crises recorded during the games in the Nigerian camp.

“First, was the 10 Team Nigeria athletes being ruled ineligible to compete for missing their mandatory Out of Competition Test, OTC. I mobilized my team and the AFN to salvage the situation but timing became the critical issue.

The adverse decision was painful to accept. I have personally apologized to the affected athletes.

Now, I personally apologize to all Nigerians for this ineligibility episode.”

Like this: Like Loading...