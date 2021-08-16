Sports

Team Nigeria Paralympians assure of medals haul in Tokyo

…land in Kisarazu training camp

 

With less than a week to the commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Team Nigeria athletes have assured of an impressive outing in Tokyo.

 

According to Team Nigeria Paralympics Captain, Lucy Ejike, the team has been training seriously to make sure they meet up with the standard set at previous games. “Everything is going on well.

 

We are confident we will bring glory to Nigeria,” she said. “We have world records, so we hope to maintain the records and create new ones.”

 

Speaking in similar vein, Para Powerlifter, Nnamdi Innocent, expressed appreciation to the Sports Minister for motivating the team. Innocent said: “We are grateful to the Minister for his support and encouragement, what he did for us during the lockdown will motivate us to excel in Tokyo. We have many world records and our target is to go there and make Nigeria proud.”

 

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games will be Nigeria’s eighth consecutive appearance since her maiden outing at Barcelona 1992.

 

Nigeria had her most successful showing at Rio 2016, finishing as Africa’s best team and 17th overall in the world on the medals table with eight gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

 

Nigeria will participate in four events at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics viz; Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Para-Table Tennis and Para Rowing. Meanwhile, Team Nigeria arrived at Kisarazu, the site of their training camp before departing for Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games

