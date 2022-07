Team Nigeria won her first gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday as Adijat Adenike Olarinoye defeated her challengers in the women’s 55kg.

She lifted 92kg in the snatch, 111kg in clean and jerk, lifting 203kg in total.

India’s Sorokhaniban lfter settled for the silver, while England’s Fraer scooped the bronze.

Olarinoye’s victory threw the Team Nigeria camp into jubilation after the other Nigerian lifters failed to make the podium.

