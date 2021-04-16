Team Nigeria to camp in Lagos, Port Harcourt

Following the conclusion of the Edo 2020 National sports Festival on Wednesday night and the impressive performances of some athletes, focus now shifts to the Tokyo Olympics with home- based Team Nigeria expected to camp in Lagos, and Porth Harcourt to commence earnest buildup. According to the Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare “ With the successful completion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, all our attention now shift to the Tokyo Olympics. As the curtain draws to a close here, another opens to 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where athletes are expected to signify to the world that we are ready and that we mean business.The successes recorded here would propel us to achieving greater success in Tokyo. Preparations will now begin in earnest with the athletes to be camped in Porth Harcourt and Lagos. We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign based athletes closely.”
Related Articles
It ‘ll be tough to pick players for AFCON ties –Rohr
Following the unimpressive international friendly matches against Dessert Foxes of Algeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, Nigeria’s Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said that it will be extremely difficult for him to select players for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the performance of the newly-invited players. Eagles drew 1-1 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Mount gives Chelsea big win at Liverpool
*Spurs edge to victory against Fulham *Everton win to continue top-four push Chelsea strengthened their case for Champions League qualification and harmed champions Liverpool’s own top-four hopes as Mason Mount’s goal gave them victory at Anfield. The Blues were the better side and had an early Timo Werner finish disallowed by the video assistant referee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Barca to offload 12 players to keep Messi
…as Suarez Juve move collapses Financially troubled Barcelona have put 12 players up for sale. The potential exits include Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti. This is part of the mass clearout that the new coach, Ronald Koeman has embarked on in other to transform the club. Last season saw how badly exposed many first-team […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)