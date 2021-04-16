Sports

Team Nigeria to camp in Lagos, Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the conclusion of the Edo 2020 National sports Festival on Wednesday night and the impressive performances of some athletes, focus now shifts to the Tokyo Olympics with home- based Team Nigeria expected to camp in Lagos, and Porth Harcourt to commence earnest buildup. According to the Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare “ With the successful completion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, all our attention now shift to the Tokyo Olympics. As the curtain draws to a close here, another opens to 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where athletes are expected to signify to the world that we are ready and that we mean business.The successes recorded here would propel us to achieving greater success in Tokyo. Preparations will now begin in earnest with the athletes to be camped in Porth Harcourt and Lagos. We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign based athletes closely.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

It ‘ll be tough to pick players for AFCON ties –Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Following the unimpressive international friendly matches against Dessert Foxes of Algeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, Nigeria’s Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said that it will be extremely difficult for him to select players for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the performance of the newly-invited players. Eagles drew 1-1 […]
Sports

EPL: Mount gives Chelsea big win at Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs edge to victory against Fulham *Everton win to continue top-four push Chelsea strengthened their case for Champions League qualification and harmed champions Liverpool’s own top-four hopes as Mason Mount’s goal gave them victory at Anfield. The Blues were the better side and had an early Timo Werner finish disallowed by the video assistant referee […]
Sports

Barca to offload 12 players to keep Messi

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Suarez Juve move collapses Financially troubled Barcelona have put 12 players up for sale. The potential exits include Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti. This is part of the mass clearout that the new coach, Ronald Koeman has embarked on in other to transform the club. Last season saw how badly exposed many first-team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica