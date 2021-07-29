Team Nigeria will win medals in Tokyo

Athletics guru and former President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Evangelist Solomon Ogba, has assured Nigerians that Team Nigeria would surely win medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Many Nigerians have become worried following the spate of defeats handed to their athletes in the different sports already decided. Sports like Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Badminton have seen Nigerian athletes kicked out thereby raising fears over the chances of the remaining ones. “There is no cause for alarm.

We’ll get medals in Athletics and Wrestling. People should know that the day a yam is planted is not the day it’s harvested. 70% of Team Nigeria athletes made their debut at the Olympics. They’re freshers and young.

They have been baptized and the future is bright for Nigerian Sports. Nigeria will begin to reap from these athletes from the next Commonwealth Games”.

He however explained that despite the fact that there are one or two setbacks in Athletics, he said that he was too certain that Nigeria would join the medals table.

“The girl in Wrestling( Adekuruoye) is as good as Gold. She’s focused and will make Nigerians happy. Tell them to calm down”, the Evangelist emphasized.

