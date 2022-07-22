Sports

Team Nigeria wins African Armwrestling Championships

The Team Nigeria Armwrestling squad on Friday emerged African champions, after winning 27 gold, 27 silver and 22 bronze medals at the 11th African Armwrestling Championship, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Egypt finished second with 24 gold while Ghana placed third place with 18 gold, 22 silver and 5 bronze medals.

The armwrestling event will feature at the 2023 Africa Games taking place in Ghana.

Nigeria will be presenting a team in the discipline where there are 75 gold medals each for the right hand and left hand categories.

 

Sports

EPL: Sigurdsson penalty gives Everton 1-0 win over Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  A first-half penalty from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea in front of 2,000 delighted fans at a chilly Goodison Park on Saturday. The home side went ahead in the 22nd minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was brought down in the box by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, […]
Sports

AFCON: B’Faso players, coach test positive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore has deplored as “a scandal” coronavirus testing procedures at the Africa Cup of Nations after up to five players and coach Kamou Malo tested positive in the run-up to Sunday’s opener against hosts Cameroon. The Aston Villa forward told a press conference in Yaounde on Saturday: “It’s a scandal, […]
Sports

We’ll announce decision on Rohr in coming days –Minister

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has said the decision on the future of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be announced in the coming days, assuring that it would be in the interest of Nigerian football. The future of the coach has been a subject of scrutiny and the minister who met with the leadership […]

