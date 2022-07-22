Team Nigeria wins African Armwrestling Championships

The Team Nigeria Armwrestling squad on Friday emerged African champions, after winning 27 gold, 27 silver and 22 bronze medals at the 11th African Armwrestling Championship, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Egypt finished second with 24 gold while Ghana placed third place with 18 gold, 22 silver and 5 bronze medals.

The armwrestling event will feature at the 2023 Africa Games taking place in Ghana.

Nigeria will be presenting a team in the discipline where there are 75 gold medals each for the right hand and left hand categories.

