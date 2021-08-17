Team Nigeria’ll get better in areas of strength, says Amokachi

A former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has advised that Nigeria should focus more on sports with comparative advantage in future global games.

He stressed that sports like wrestling, gymnastics, basketball, boxing and weightlifting should be more developed from the grassroots and in schools in Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on sports noted that athletics did well at the games based on the number of finals the athletes qualified for. He noted that medalspinning sports like swimming should be encouraged.

“Our athletes were in about five final events including short put and the glamorous 100m.In wrestling we also made impact apart from the medal won. It goes to show that these athletes will be better in terms of exposure in future events.

They have learnt at the very top stage,” Amokachi said. The former Everton star, popularly called ‘The Bull,’ said Team Nigeria will get better at future global sports competitions

