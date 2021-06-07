Sports

Team Nigeria’s cloud gets clearer to Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent Comment(0)

With 46 days to the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the cloud is becoming clearer for Team Nigeria with preparations in top notch and athletes like Elizabeth Anyanacho, Tobi Amusan, Blessing Okagbare,

 

Ese Brume putting up impressive performances in their respective events. Anyanacho was the star performer in Dakar as she settled for Silver medal at the 2021 African Taekwondo Championship.In the finals, she lost narrowly 8-10 to World champion and Olympic Medalist, Ruth Gbagbi of Cote D’Ivoire in the women’s -67kg to keep hope of her medal win in Tokyo alive.

 

Tobi Amusan ran another fantastic time which Could have been an African record, but was a slightly wind assisted time of 12.44s (+2.2) to win the final of the women’s 100mh in Florida.

 

Blessing Okagbare also put up an impressive outing at the Golden League to sustain a good build- up to Tokyo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Davies: Ottasolo FC will stun domestic scene

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…extends empowerment   project to the public   The proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club, Gabriel Davies, has promised that the new outfit will take the football scene by storm in Nigeria.   Davies said his team, Ottasolo FC , would be administered like a professional outfit even though the team just registered for the Nigeria National […]
Sports

Brila FM CEO urges Nigerians to observe COVID-19 safety protocols

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman/ CEO of Brila Media, Dr. Larry Izamoje who earlier tested positive for the ravaging coronavirus spoke on air after testing negative for the second time. “Having twice tested negative after a real battle for life over the last Christmas and New year day celebrations, I join in admonishing all to follow government’sadvisoryon Covid. […]
Sports

Kada Kings rules 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Team Kada emerged champions in the U-18 Girls, U-19 Boys and men’s senior at the just concluded 2021 President Beach Volleyball Cup in Kaduna. Kada Emeralds beat Pro Spikers of Lokoja 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) to win gold in the U-18 Girls event while Goldening Spikers of Anambra zoomed pass Sokoto 2-0 (21-15, 21- 13) to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica