Team Nigeria’s Kisarazu Camp opens July 3rd

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. According to the roadmap released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr Nebeolisa Anako, The final stage of local camping will take place from May-15th- July 6th in Bayelsa, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Track and Field National Olympics Trials takes place June 17- 19th, African Athletics Championship from June 22- 26th, 2021. The last phase of the camping will be in Kisarazu from July 3- 23rd when the 1st batch of athletes will enter the Games Village for the Olympics proper. Nigeria will present about 80 athletes in 10 Sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Wrestling, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Badminton, Male and Female Basketball are some of the events Nigeria has qualified for. Others are Track and Field, Weightlifting and Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing.

