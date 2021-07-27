Sports

Team Nigeria's Toriola, Oshonaike make history

Team Nigeria shot into reckoning yesterday when two of her athletes, Segun Toriola and Funke Oshonaike entered into history book (Club 7) as rare athletes to have competed seven times at the Olympics.

 

Standing taller in the exclusive club dominated by men was Funke Oshonaike who not only becomes the first Nigerian, but also the first African and indeed the first woman in the world to compete at seven Olympic Games.

 

Her induction yesterday wiped out her tears suffered on the green table in her first historic Games when she was flatly beaten by a Chinese American.

 

Her face lightened and she giggled sandwiched by five other men who had brought honour to their countries. Out of the six awardees, Team Nigeria stood elegantly with a male and a female, an achievement only Nigeria has recorded.

 

“I hope this award for me and country will brighten the hearts of Nigerians. I am happy and thanks to Nigeria and this hardworking Sports Minister Sunday Dare”, Oshonaike said. Her compatriot Segun Toriola also thanked Nigeria for the great opportunities.

 

For Funke Oshonaike, it’s been a long road right from Atlanta to Sydney and Athens, Beijing and Rio before bowing out here g r a c e – fully as a wo r t hy legend

