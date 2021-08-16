Business

TeamApt announces beneficiaries of women in tech internship

TeamApt, a leading provider of financial services for Africa’s underserved, has announced the beneficiaries of its Women in Tech internship programme.

 

According to a statement issued by the company, the beneficiaries are Tefe Mebuiefene (Frontend Engineer), Marvelous Frank-Solomon(Backend Engineer), Binta Umar(Backend Engineer), Omenebele Ananenu(Backend Engineer) and Barakat Ajadi (Technical Support Engineer).

 

The statement said that the TeamApt’s Women in Tech Internship Programme was designed to foster opportunities for women in tech in Nigeria; providing a path for women to harness their skills and garner quality experience from experts in the industry that will help advance their careers.

 

It added that the six-month paid internship programme launched on March 8, 2021, a day marked as the International Women’s Day, was the company’s initiative to provide opportunities for Nigerian female graduates interested in a career in technology, while promoting an inclusive tech industry where women have equal voices as men.

 

Commenting on the initiative, Head, People Operations at TeamApt, Chinaza Nduka-Dike, said: “The dearth of women in tech has nothing to do with a lack of competence but with the stereotype that has come to be associated with technology.

 

Creating awareness of women in tech and providing them with all the tools required to excel is key to reversing this trend

