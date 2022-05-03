Sports

Teams no longer fear Super Eagles, says Nwosu

Former international, Henry Nwosu, has said the Super Eagles have lost the fear factor that made teams from other African countries to respect them.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, Nwosu said gone are the days when Nigeria was truly the giant of Africa as he called on the Eagles to be more aggressive going forward.

 

According to him, the players are no longer committed and not ready to put everything into representing the country.

 

“We have brought ourselves down,” he said. “Teams that we are supposed to go and trash easily and walk out, we will be struggling to even get a draw from them.

 

“That is why this is happening. If we prepare our players well to trash any team that they can be trashed and beat anyone that they can beat easily, next time when they are coming, they will be scared.

 

“The major problem with our team is that most of our players are not based here. When we played, most of us were based in Nigeria or Africa at most. We knew how we played, we knew the mindset we took to those matches, we always go out to show them our might but today we have World Cup players who have no zeal in them. How will he play well?

 

“These are part of the problems we are facing today. If we have good players and well determined players, we will do very well. When you lack these two things, it’s a sorry case.”

 

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar later in the year and will now have to concentrate on qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

 

