Metro & Crime

Tears, agony as fire destroys multimillion naira properties in Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comments Off on Tears, agony as fire destroys multimillion naira properties in Umuahia

It was a pitiable spectacle as fire gutted some residential buildings, and shops along old Timber market Road, World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia State, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

 

The fire incident was said to have occurred about 11pm on Saturday night after the EEDC restored power to the area. It is believed that the incident may not be unconnected with power surge.

 

Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, the caretaker of the affected buildings, James Chinkwe Awom, gave the number of affected shops as four including his two-bedroom apartment.

 

According to him, efforts by neighbours and passers-by to bring the fire under control was unsuccessful before the arrival of men of the Abia State Fire Service.

 

One of the owners of the affected shops, a tailor, who gave his name as Friday, said he lost about six sewing machines which costs N150,000 each, two generators, customers’ cloths, and other valuables in the shop.

 

A worker in the next door pool betting office, Mrs. Honour, said cash and other valuables which were in the shop, including her school certificates were consumed by the fire.

 

The victims, appealed to the state government, good-spirited Nigerians, and the general pub-  lic to come to their aid to enable them return to business again. When contacted, the Director, Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Arua Nnanna expressed regret over the incident.

He said the quick intervention of his men saved other nearby buildings from being affected by the fire incident.

Mr. Nnanna said poor building plans which did not allow for space between the buildings posed a challenge in responding to the incident.

He advised Abians to always switch off their appliances while leaving home, even as he maintained that the cause of the fire remain  unknown till a proper investigation was conducted.

While commending the neighbours for their intervention, the State Fire Service Director also appealed to Abians to get fire extinguishers in their homes in case of fire outbreaks

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Couple remanded for kidnapping pregnant woman

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State has remanded a businessman, Benjamin Uttah, and his wife, Ada, in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. The magistrate, Vincent Kor, ordered that the two defendants, who live at the Federal Housing Estate North Bank, be remanded due to the weight of the allegations against […]
Metro & Crime

Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muritala Ayinla Tragedy struck yesterday in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized into the lagoon, leaving two dead, one missing and four injured.   The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State. New Telegraph gathered that among the seven passengers […]
Metro & Crime

Cleric arrested for allegedly raping minor for 5 years in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

Apostle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi Kaduna, Kaduna State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for the past five years. Alhassan was arrested at his resident, No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Alhassan, who is […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica