Tears, anguish as Ebonyi families bury 4 relatives killed by gunmen

Unwarranted killings

Tears flowed uncontrollably in Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Thursday, August 4, 2022 when the remains of four relatives killed by some gunmen were committed to mother earth. A 75-year-old man, Chief James Egwu Orogwu, who is the elder brother to the outgoing Chairman of the local government, Chief Steve Orogwu; two of his sons; Chigbogu, 26, and Sunday Orogwu, 19, and another relative, Kelechi Nwauji, 27, were murdered by the assailants on the night of May 17, 2022.

How the killings occurred

The gunmen had invaded the family compound of the local government Chairman in Ekpaomaka on the fateful day but couldn’t find him in the house as he was in his Abakaliki residence. They later killed his elder brother, two of his sons and a relative, before leaving unchallenged. The incident caused panic, tension and sorrow in the entire Ikwo community. Condemnations trailed the incident and no single person has been arrested over the killings. Confirming the killings, Chief Steve Orogwu, said: “They attacked my family compound at Ikwo at night and killed my elder brother, two of his sons and a security guard”. He added that the gunmen also set ablaze the family house in the compound.

The burial

Tears and emotions flow like river and people cried out their hearts when the deceased were laid to rest. It was the first time the people of Ikwo buried such number of persons in the area. Multiple curses were laid on the perpetrators by people from all walks of life who attended the event to bid the deceased farewell while several accounts noted how the martyrs lived good lives while on earth.

Cleric preaches peace

In his sermon at the burial service, The Moderator, East Central Synod of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria,Rev. Ikenga Agwu Ndukwe, called on all men and women to live good lives knowing that they would face judgement thereafter. He described the Orogwu’s as good people and prayed God to grant their sous eternal rest. He also charged the bereaved family to trust the faithfulness of God who alone can console and fill the vacuum created by the death of their beloved ones.

Fears heightened

MacDonald Orogwu, son of Chief James Orogwu, explained how his father was to be honoured with a “best father award” by his church on June 22, 2022 only to be murdered a month before the ceremony. He equally explained how the man’s hard work and resilience is responsible for the greatness now seen in the Orogwu family. He further described his father as a patriot, who loved his people and lived simple life, adding that he abandoned his American citizenship to stay closer to his people only to be eliminated by evil persons.

Umahi warns criminals

Governor Dave Umahi who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, also commiserated with the Orogwu family.

He noted that while government will have no sleep till all criminals face the law, God who knows everything will expose the unknown gunmen who murdered the deceased.

Unknown gunmen

Referencing Acts 17:23 where Apostle Paul told the Athenians that his God, the Almighty God, was the God they described as the Unknown God, Umahi stated that this Unknown God surely know the ‘unknown gunmen’ and he will fight them. He said: “I speak to us that the God who is described as unknown will unravel the identity of those who are unknown gunmen and he will destroy them. “To Orogwu, know that this is the price of leadership. Sometimes, calamites will befall a leader by the conspiracies of men out of jealousy and envy. “But know that if men celebrate that they have done their worst, the worst shall come upon them. This shall be but a tulip to the rising of your star and people shall say ‘Orogwu has risen again.”

No peace for the wicked

“Because you couldn’t allow them to aggravate and increase the enterprise of evil, they came after you but for doing so evil a thing, evil shall pursue them. “I pray that the Almighty God shall cause the blood of these innocent ones to go after those who took away their lives”, the governor said. He assured the people that the government has unleashed all arsenals against the merchants of insecurity and has thus far been able to uproot evil and evildoers from most parts of the state.

Govt vows to arrest

culprits “Government was committed to the security and safety of the people. The people, therefore, should go about their lawful businesses without fear. Traps have been set for evil doers and very soon we shall expose them to the people of Ebonyi State”, he also added.

The governor also adviced the people to be at alert, report the activities of evil people operating in their area and be rest assured that anyone that say the people will not sleep shall not sleep themselves.

Advice to youths

He called on youths, parents and society at large to play active roles in ending insecurity. “Youths should cautious their mates, and report those involved in the enterprise of evil to the appropriate authorities. “Parents have a responsibility to raise their children right and the society has a responsibility to know that security is everyone’s business”, he also said. The burial service was attended by the Christian Association Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi State Executive Council members, local government Chairmen and many others. It was, however, punctuated by heavy rainfall of tears. The multitudes gathered were clearly affected by the tragedy.

