Tears as 17 wedding guests die in Kano auto crash

Muhammad Kabir and Nasir Shauibu
  • Bauchi accident claims two

 

There was wailing and tears in Kano yesterday when sympathisers gathered for ‘Janaza’ prayer of 17 young men who died in a motor accident on Kano-Zaria Highway at the weekend.

 

Also, two people lost their lives in a motor accident at Zangoro village on Bauchi-Maiduguri Highway, Bauchi State. Janaza prayer is the Islamic funeral prayer performed in congregation to seek forgiveness of sins for the deceased and all dead Muslims.

 

The victims, among several well wishers, had travelled to Zaria in honour of their friend who got married on Saturday.

 

The funeral prayers were offered at Sani Mainagge quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano metropolis. Most sympathisers could not hold their emotions as they wailed uncontrollably during and after the prayers.

 

A sympathiser, who identified himself simply as Ado, told the new Telegraph that the death of 17 young men was an act of God. He said: “Certainly, nothing happened without the consent and permission of Almighty Allah.

 

In that regard, we should go back to Him for consolation. Meanwhile, the Bauchi State accident, which occurred about 2pm on Friday, involved six male adults.

 

The state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the crash to journalists over the weekend in Bauchi.

 

According to him, the crash involved two vehicles, a Peugeot 406 with registration number TRN 36 SL and a DAF Truck marked PKM 77 XA. He said the crash was caused by dangerous driving and over-speeding.

 

According to him, two other people sustained varying degrees of injury while the remaining two escaped unhurt.

 

Abdullahi added that the truck was driven by Lawan Sa’idu while the identity of the driver of the Peugeot 406 car could not be ascertained.

