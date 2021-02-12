Metro & Crime

Tears as Benue NUJ chairman is buried

Author Cephas Iorhemen

*Ortom: No journalist should die again during my time

Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mrs. Victoria Asher was Friday buried at Tse-Maave, Ugber-Tongov in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area amidst tears by union members and her family.
Mrs. Asher had died after she delivered a set of twins through Caesarean Section (CS) surgery.
In a funeral oration, Governor Samuel Ortom described the death of the late NUJ Chairperson as shocking and prayed that his remaining years in office will not witness the loss of any journalists.
The governor, who was represented by his Principal Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, said he is deeply saddened that in his six years as governor, he is burying two council chairmen of journalists which has distorted the various plans of the chairmen for Benue journalists to come to fruition.
He appreciated the NUJ in the state for been part of the vehicle that has driven his administration in ensuring accountability and transparency.

