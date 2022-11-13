Tears, as David Mark buries son, Tunde

Jonathan Owoicho Tunde Mark, son of the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has been laid to rest in his home town Otukpo in Benue State amidst tears.

Tunde who died on October 21, 2022 in a London Hospital had battled with malignancy (cancer) for over a year. He was aged 51. The burial rites began with a Service of Songs held in Abuja on Wednesday November, 9 2022. Tunde’s body was accompanied by family and friends to Otukpo for the wake on Thursday and committed to mother earth on Friday, November 11.

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy Benson Abuonu, Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Philip Aduda, Senators Abba Moro, Suleman Adokwe, Lekan Mustapha , Bishop Michael Apochi , Rev Innocent Jooji , former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada among others were in attendance.

Tunde was described variously as a unifier, humble and intellectual with analytical skills who discussed to no end on virtually all subjects. In his sermon, Most Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onmonke encouraged the family to have faith in God as only Him holds the power to give and take life.

Reverend Onmoke urged the parents, family and friends not to lose hope pointing out that even though Tunde died in his prime, he left a legacy of selfless service to humanity

