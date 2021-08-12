Tears as illegal structures falls to demolition bulldozers in Mpape

Tears flowed yesterday when Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) bulldozers rolled into the Mpape community removing about 2,000 roadside shanties, containers and other illegal structures said to be obstructing traffic flow. This came after over three months of notices and warnings had been given to those concerned. The bulldozers invaded the community as early as 10am, pulling down all illegal structures along the corridors.

Mpape community had survived several demolitions since 2004, after slums like Idu-Karimo and other squatter settlements were dislodged in Abuja. This time, the FCTA said the demolition, coming as a thorough sanitation, was requested by residents and landlords who had made passionate appeals to the Minister to save them from the traffic gridlock that had made life unbearable in the area.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said that Mpape Residents and Landlords’ Association six months ago begged the minister to come to their aid as illegal commercial activities had taken over the corridors. Attah noted that the sanitation and demolition was long overdue and it was targeted at roadside shanties and other unapproved buildings causing obstruction along the road. “Mpape demolition is requested by the residents and landlords who came to FCTA, requesting the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to come and clear the road corridors.

