News

Tears as illegal structures falls to demolition bulldozers in Mpape

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Tears flowed yesterday when Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) bulldozers rolled into the Mpape community removing about 2,000 roadside shanties, containers and other illegal structures said to be obstructing traffic flow. This came after over three months of notices and warnings had been given to those concerned. The bulldozers invaded the community as early as 10am, pulling down all illegal structures along the corridors.

Mpape community had survived several demolitions since 2004, after slums like Idu-Karimo and other squatter settlements were dislodged in Abuja. This time, the FCTA said the demolition, coming as a thorough sanitation, was requested by residents and landlords who had made passionate appeals to the Minister to save them from the traffic gridlock that had made life unbearable in the area.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said that Mpape Residents and Landlords’ Association six months ago begged the minister to come to their aid as illegal commercial activities had taken over the corridors. Attah noted that the sanitation and demolition was long overdue and it was targeted at roadside shanties and other unapproved buildings causing obstruction along the road. “Mpape demolition is requested by the residents and landlords who came to FCTA, requesting the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to come and clear the road corridors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and […]
News

We spent N3.4 bn on approved trainings –suspended NSITF MD

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun, has said the N3.4 billion alleged by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to have been spent on “non existent training’ by his management was spent on approved trainings from 2017 to 2019.   Somefun also accused the […]
News

Ekiti attracted $50m investments in 2 years, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that his administration in the first two years attracted investment worth $50 million to the state in its efforts to reduce over dependence on the federal revenue allocation. Fayemi, who stated this yesterday at the second labour roundtable meeting held at the conference hall of the Governor’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica