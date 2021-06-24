Tears as inspector killed by expatriates’ abductors is buried

Family members, friends and sympathisers wept yesterday as the remains of the policeman killed by suspected kidnappers, Inspector Adewumi Abiola, were laid to rest at Igbemo-Ekiti in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State. Abiola was shot dead on June 16, a day after celebrating his 40th birthday, by suspected kidnappers, who abducted two Chinese contractors at Odeda in Ogun State.

The late inspector, who was attached to “P Department Operations,” Oyo State Command, was an escort to the Chinese contractors handling the Ogun/Oyo Railway project before he was killed. Abiola’s body was brought from Ibadan by a team of police officers, who accorded their colleague the last respect at his ongoing building project at Igbemo-Ekiti, where he was buried. The inspector is survived by an 80-year-old mother, Mrs. Olubiyo Abiola, his wife and four female children, who are still in primary school.

The slain policeman’s elder sister, Mrs. Caroline Bamigboye, and Uncle, Taiwo Ogunrinde, described Abiola’s death as traumatising. The family said Abiola was buried quickly because over 20 bullets pierced his body and were difficult to remove. The former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, High Chief Laolu Omosilade, who is an uncle to the deceased, applauded the efforts of the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Vivian Ngozi Onadeko, for her swift action that hastened the release of the body for burial. Omosilade called on the Chinese Company, CCECC, Ologuneru, the police authorities, the Oyo and Ekiti governments, to assist the late cop’s mother, wife and children.

He said: “The most pathetic aspect of the old woman was the fact that his brother, who had a hunchback, was also gruesomely murdered by alleged ritualists about four years ago on Aramoko-Itawure Road in Ekiti State. “The woman is seriously troubled and traumatised. She relied on Adewumi for survival and that life support has been removed now.

People must show empathy towards this distraught woman. “They must come out and display humanitarian help towards her as a citizen of this nation.” Abiola was said to have been murdered while trying to protect the expatriates from abduction. The kidnappers, numbering eight, who besieged the quarry site of the Chinese contractors, after trailing four other Chinese expatriates from Abeokuta in Ogun State, who visited their colleagues at the CCECC Railway construction company site in Ibadan, reportedly rained bullets on the inspector’s body. He died on the spot. Meanwhile, the abducted Chinese contractors were said to have been released, after paying a huge ransom.

Like this: Like Loading...