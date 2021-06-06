Tears as Kano buries 17 victims of auto crash

It was wailing and tears in Kano on Sunday morning when hundred of sympathisers massed for Janaza prayer of 17 young men that perished in a ghastly auto accident along the Kano-Zaria highway at the weekend.

Janaza prayer is the Islamic funeral prayer performed in congregation to seek pardon for the deceased and all dead Muslims.

The victims had travelled to Zaria among several well wishers in honour of their friend who took a wife on Saturday.

Sani Mainagge Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano metropolis where the some of the victims were given final prayers was a horrendous site as their corpses were lined for prayers.

Most sympathisers could not hold their emotions as they wailed uncontrollably during and after the Janaza prayers.

Like this: Like Loading...