Tears as Nollywood actors, family lay Ada Ameh to rest

It was a heartbreaking moment for Nollywood actors friends, family and relatives as Ada Ameh’s body is laid to rest in her father’s compound, Ogobia, Otukpo in Benue State on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Ada’s best friend Empress Njamah wept uncontrollably as the casket was lowered to the ground while others tried consoling her. Actress Empress Njamah who seem to have been trying to be strong after candle light night held, could not hold back her tears at the burial of her best friend and colleague.

Friends, colleagues and Ada’s family also joined Empress in crying over the shocking death of the actress.

Before her death, Ada and Empress shared a close friendship off and online. More so, actor Charles Inojie also took to his Instagram handle to share some of the final farewell moments to the actress who was his onscreen wife in the Africa Magic series The Johnsons. Ada Ameh died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, two years after Ladi, her daughter’s death.

Before her death, the actress revealed she had been dealing with mental illness following the death of her loved ones. Nigeria and Nollywood will forever miss her acting talent, her resilience and humorous nature.

