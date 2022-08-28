Body & Soul

Tears as Nollywood actors, family lay Ada Ameh to rest

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

It was a heartbreaking moment for Nollywood actors friends, family and relatives as Ada Ameh’s body is laid to rest in her father’s compound, Ogobia, Otukpo in Benue State on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Ada’s best friend Empress Njamah wept uncontrollably as the casket was lowered to the ground while others tried consoling her. Actress Empress Njamah who seem to have been trying to be strong after candle light night held, could not hold back her tears at the burial of her best friend and colleague.

Friends, colleagues and Ada’s family also joined Empress in crying over the shocking death of the actress.

Before her death, Ada and Empress shared a close friendship off and online. More so, actor Charles Inojie also took to his Instagram handle to share some of the final farewell moments to the actress who was his onscreen wife in the Africa Magic series The Johnsons. Ada Ameh died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, two years after Ladi, her daughter’s death.

Before her death, the actress revealed she had been dealing with mental illness following the death of her loved ones. Nigeria and Nollywood will forever miss her acting talent, her resilience and humorous nature.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Sally Mbanefo’s soaring pedigree

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Call beautifully created Anambra-born Sally Mbanefo, a lady of excellence and you would exactly be stating the fact because excellence is one the qualities that defines who she truly is.   Having proven her capabilities in the banking world, she took the bigger stage when she was made the Director-General of the Nigeria Tourism Development […]
Body & Soul

Caroline Danjuma, Iyabo Ojo fight dirty on Instagram

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nollywood actresses, and costars of the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, Caroline Danjuma and Iyabo Ojo, are fighting dirty and trading words on Instagram.   Caroline took to her Instagram page to throw shade at a certain “someone” who she claimed has inferiority complex. “Out of trenches, but the trenches is yet to leave […]
Body & Soul

Taiwo Daniel: A beauty queen on a mission against infant mortality

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Beauty contests have not just given young women the platform to showcase their physical beauty, it has done a lot to discover true talents and passion to help cushion effects of issues that have become a burden to the society.   One of the strong platforms presented by beauty competitions is the pet projects that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica